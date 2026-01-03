Banchero supplied 31 points (13-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Friday's 121-114 loss to the Bulls.

Banchero finished one point shy of tying his season high, and he posted 30-plus points for the first time since Oct. 27. The star forward delivered a productive all-around performance in the loss, tallying at least six rebounds and six assists for the third time in his last four outings. Additionally, he tied his season-best mark in steals. Banchero has scored 20-plus points in three straight games, averaging 27.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists across 36.0 minutes per game over that stretch.