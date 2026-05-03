Banchero supplied 38 points (14-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 42 minutes in Sunday's 116-94 Game 7 loss to the Pistons in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Banchero got off to a hot start in this one, scoring 23 of his game-high 38 points in the first half. He was also extremely efficient from beyond the arc after shooting an abysmal 0-for-9 from deep in Friday's Game 6 loss. The star forward added team-high marks in rebounds and assists, carrying an Orlando squad that struggled on the offensive end. Following an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign, Banchero appeared in 72 regular-season games this season, during which he averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 34.8 minutes per contest. He shot a career-high 45.9 percent from the field but took a step back from beyond the arc, knocking down 30.5 percent of his three-point attempts.