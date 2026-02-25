Banchero finished with 36 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 110-109 win over the Lakers.

The 36 points led all scorers on the night, and it was Banchero's best scoring effort since he dropped 37 points on the Cavaliers on Jan. 26. The fourth-year forward also set a new career high with his 17th double-double of the season. Banchero has topped 20 points in five of the last eight games, averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 boards, 5.6 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.0 blocks over that stretch.