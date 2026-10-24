Banchero didn't check back in during the fourth quarter of Friday's 115-93 loss to the Timberwolves after being deemed doubtful to return. He finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes.

Banchero exited to the locker room in the third quarter after tweaking his right ankle. He briefly returned to action in the third but didn't see the floor in the fourth due to ankle soreness. The star forward can be considered questionable for Sunday's game at New York until the Magic offer an update on his status.