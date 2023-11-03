Banchero finished with 30 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-15 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 win over the Jazz.

Banchero averaged 20.0 points per game as a rookie but finally reached that tally in this game, and in a big way, as his contributions carried the Magic to a tight win on the road. Without being downright bad, Banchero was enduring a slow start to the season, but this game might be what he needs to snap his low-scoring skid. He's averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field through his first five games.