Banchero logged 32 points (13-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 win over Charlotte.

Banchero and Franz Wagner have been carrying the Magic on offense of late, but the former has been one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA over the last two weeks. This was his fourth consecutive outing with at least 30 points, and he's achieved that mark in six of his past seven appearances, averaging a robust 32.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game over that stretch.