Banchero finished with 25 points (10-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 99-96 loss to Miami.

Banchero had two clear chances to give the Magic the win, but he failed to convert two relatively easy shots near the rim. Regardless of that, Banchero had another strong showing and reached the 25-point mark for the seventh time over his last 10 appearances. During that stretch where he's had to embrace the role of being the team's primary offensive weapon, the second-year forward is averaging 28.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.