Banchero logged 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 win over the Bucks.

Banchero led Orlando with 26 points, but formed a quality trio with Franz Wagner (24 points) and Jalen Suggs (20 points) to account for the majority of the Magic's offense. The 21-year-old is booming over his last five games, averaging 24.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists on stellar 52.4/40.0/75.7 percent shooting.