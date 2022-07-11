Banchero will not be active for Orlando's remaining two Summer League games, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The No. 1 overall pick shined across his first two professional appearances, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. The Magic will now look to get other players involved in their remaining two Summer League games while Banchero rests on the sidelines. The Magic made it clear that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Ddaft is not dealing with an injury.