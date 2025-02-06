Banchero ended with 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 victory over the Kings.

Banchero's fight back from a torn oblique hasn't been an easy road, but the dynamic forward is showing signs of improvement with every appearance. Although he's successfully popped for big numbers since returning to the court, he is still hampered by some shooting inconsistencies that should even out over time.