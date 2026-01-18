Banchero tallied 16 points (7-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Banchero struggled at times to find the bottom of the net, but he still managed to add 16 points due to a team-high 20 attempts from the field. He also paced the Magic in rebounds and assists. Banchero has been a strong contributor both on the glass and as a facilitator of late and is now averaging 10.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists in his last five appearances.