Banchero closed Saturday's 120-117 victory over the Jazz with 23 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes.

The Magic had to work harder than expected to get past the challenge of the Jazz, but Banchero was the driving force for Orlando due to his contributions on both ends of the court. This was Banchero's best scoring output since Jan. 30, when he had 31 points in a win over the Heat. He's now scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games, so he's trending in the right direction after the mini-slump he went through earlier in January.