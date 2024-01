Banchero recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Banchero's numbers as a facilitator have ticked up of late with the likes of Franz Wagner (ankle) and Markelle Fultz (knee) missing time. The second-year forward is now averaging 6.1 assists through seven games in January, well above his season-long rate of 4.9 per contest.