Banchero closed with 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 victory over the Hornets.

The Magic have won seven straight games and Banchero has been hot with averages of 21.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in that stretch. His fantasy managers will be happy with his production apart from his free-throw percentage, as he's now shooting 65.1 percent on the season on 6.2 attempts per game.