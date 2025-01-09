Despite a previous report, coach Jamahl Mosley said Banchero (oblique) will go through his pre-game shooting routine and a decision about his availability for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota will be determined closer to tipoff at 7 p.m. EST, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Banchero was initially expected to make his return to action Friday against Milwaukee after missing 33 consecutive games due to a torn right oblique. However, it appears that the Magic will stick to their questionable designation for the star forward, so fantasy managers should look out for an official update from Orlando.