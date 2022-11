Banchero (ankle) went through practice Saturday and will be a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Hornets, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Banchero has missed the Magic's last two games due to a left ankle sprain. The 2022 No. 1 overall pick does have the benefit of two days off to recover before Monday's game. If Banchero doesn't play Monday, his next opportunity will be Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves.