Banchero produced 23 points (9-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 98-74 loss to the Knicks.

The Magic's 74 points were the lowest by any team in the NBA this season, and Banchero was the only Orlando player to have much success at all against the Knicks' stifling defense. The 2022 Rookie of the Year made his own defensive impact as well, setting a new career high in rejections. Banchero has topped 20 points in five straight games since returning from a brief absence due to illness, averaging 25.6 points, 7.4 boards, 5.2 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 blocks while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor.