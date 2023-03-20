Banchero totaled 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-105 loss to the Lakers.

The rookie from Duke continues to be a go-to scoring option for the Magic, but efficiency remains an issue, as has been the case throughout most of his rookie season. He's failed to hit half of his shots from the field in three straight games and is converting at a 43.9 percent clip for the month, and while he was perfect from the free-throw line Sunday, Banchero has still made only two-thirds of his attempts from the charity stripe overall in March.