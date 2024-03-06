Banchero registered 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 101-89 win over Charlotte.

Banchero missed two games due to illness toward the end of February, but he hasn't skipped a beat since returning, posting three straight games with more than 20 points. Firmly entrenched as Orlando's most reliable fantasy asset, as he leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists per game, most of Banchero's fantasy value lies in the scoring column. On that note, he's scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven appearances. He's averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game since the league resumed following the All-Star break.