Banchero notched 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 113-96 victory over Boston.

Banchero stepped his game up when the Magic needed him the most, and the second-year forward was one of the main reasons why Orlando pulled the upset against Boston. Banchero has been instrumental for the Magic of late, averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the team's ongoing six-game winning run.