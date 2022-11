Banchero had 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 109-102 loss to the Nets.

Banchero logged the most minutes since returning from injury and was one of the best players for the Magic, but that shouldn't be surprising given how impactful he's been as a rookie. Missing seven games didn't slow him down at all, and Banchero is currently averaging 22.9 points while shooting 46 percent from the field on the season.