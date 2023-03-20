Banchero totaled 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-105 loss to the Lakers.

The rookie from Duke continues to be a solid scoring option for the Magic. He's had his foot on the gas since the All-Star break, averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 12 games. Banchero's only demerit is at the free-throw line, where he's shown little improvement since his college days.