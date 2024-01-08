Banchero ended Sunday's 117-110 overtime victory over the Hawks with 35 points (13-29 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 45 minutes.

Banchero carried the Magic on offense, and while he delivered an impressive performance on both ends of the court, there's no question his scoring figures were eye-popping, as he didn't show problems in being the team's first offensive option. Banchero is going through his most productive stretch of the season, scoring at least 30 points in his last three outings and surpassing the 25-point mark in his last six. He's averaging 32.3 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field in that six-game stretch.