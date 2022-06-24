Banchero was selected by the Magic with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

While Auburn's Jabari Smith was considered the favorite to be the top pick in the weeks leading up to the draft, the Magic played things close to the vest and ultimately opted to go with Banchero. The 6-10 freshman is coming off of a fantastic 2021-22 season at Duke in which he posted 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 39 games. A big-bodied playmaker who's comfortable handling the ball and creating for others, Banchero figures to emerge as the focal point of the Magic's ongoing rebuild. At present, Orlando's roster is stocked with depth up front, but Banchero is capable of playing both forward spots and will likely start alongside one of last year's first-round picks, Franz Wagner, to begin the 2022-23 season.