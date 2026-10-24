Banchero exited Friday's game against the Timberwolves and went to the locker room after appearing to have tweaked his ankle, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Banchero appeared to tweak his ankle when he and Jalen Suggs went crashing in for a rebound early in the third quarter, and the former departed straight to the locker room. Losing Banchero would be huge for Orlando, as he scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting before leaving. If he doesn't return, Tristan da Silva could be in line for a bigger role in the frontcourt.