Banchero ended with 22 points (7-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 125-113 loss to the 76ers.

Banchero's 15 rebounds Friday marked a season high for the 2022 first overall pick, and it was the first time since March 21 against the Pelicans that he grabbed 10 or more boards in a game. He's scored 20-plus points in each of his last six games. Banchero and the Magic face the Bucks on Sunday in a regular-season finale with major playoff implications.