Banchero registered 20 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 108-98 loss to Atlanta.

Banchero again proved on Friday night that he can do a little bit of everything, grabbing six rebounds, two assists and a steal and a block, all within the first quarter. He finished the game with three blocks and has now recorded at least 20 points and two blocks in each of his first two NBA starts. Banchero didn't have a great night shooting the ball, going just 6-of-18 from the field, though he did knock down seven of eight free-throw attempts.