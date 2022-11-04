Banchero closed with 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 36 minutes during Thursday's win over the Warriors.

Banchero struggled to generate any offense early, finishing the first half with just four points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field. He came out firing in the third quarter, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points as the Magic fought their way back with 43 points in the period. Banchero finished the game with 22 points, second on the team to only Jalen Suggs and has now recorded 20 or more points in seven of nine games to open his rookie campaign.