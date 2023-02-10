Banchero provided 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-104 win over Denver.

Banchero took just four shots in the first half, knocking down two of them for four points to go along with four rebounds and an assist. He remained quiet on the offensive end over the final two quarters, going just 3-of-8 from the field for seven points, but did chip in another six boards to notch his ninth double-double of the season. The rookie forward has now grabbed double-digit rebounds in two of his last three contests, though he's failed to break the 20-point mark in four of five games this month.