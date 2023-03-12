Banchero amassed 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 43 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 overtime victory over Miami.

Banchero's nightly ability to piece together a scoring line is impressive. Even on an inefficient night with limited foul drawing, Banchero played an enormous role in the overall offense. His nine assists (9:3 AST/TO) mark a new career high.