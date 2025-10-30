Banchero finished with 24 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-17 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 135-116 loss to the Pistons.

Banchero wasn't shy in driving to the basket, resulting in a season-high 17 attempts from the charity stripe. He led the Magic in scoring, rebounds and assists, recording his third double-double of the young season. Banchero has been a strong contributor across the board through his first five appearances of the 2025-26 campaign.