Banchero finished Tuesday's 127-119 victory over Washington with 24 points (10-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes.

Banchero has split the duties of being the offensive workhorse this season with Franz Wagner, but he's showing the ability to excel as a playmaker when Wagner takes over. The eight assists in this one are the perfect example of that, and the second-year forward continues to develop as an all-around forward who can impact the game on both ends of the court. Banchero has scored at least 20 points in 16 appearances while grabbing double-digit boards five times and dishing out eight or more dimes four times.