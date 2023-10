Banchero (illness) is healthy for the start of training camp, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Banchero dealt with an illness to close out the FIBA World Cup in September, but he's back to full health as the Magic prepare for camp. The 20-year-old made 72 appearances for Orlando as a rookie last year and averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.8 minutes per game.