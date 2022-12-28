Banchero ended Tuesday's 129-110 loss to the Lakers with four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes.

Banchero had scored in double figures in his last 10 appearances, and he averaged 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 34.7 minutes per game during that time. However, he committed five fouls Tuesday and was limited to a season-low 22 minutes of playing time. Despite Tuesday's lackluster performance, Banchero has been a strong contributor for the Magic to begin his rookie season.