Banchero closed with nine points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 139-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Banchero dropped 29 points during Monday's win over the Pelicans, but he was held to a single-digit scoring total for the fourth time this season during Wednesday's defeat. The 20-year-old was able to salvage his fantasy production by remaining effective in rebounds and assists while also racking up two blocks, and he should have plenty of opportunities to bounce back in the coming games.