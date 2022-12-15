Banchero ended with 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 win over Atlanta.

The top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft continues to deliver for the Magic, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth straight game and the eighth time in his last nine. Banchero is averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 threes over the latter stretch, recording two double-doubles along the way, and seemingly the only thing that might derail a Rookie of the Year campaign for the 20-year-old is further injuries.