Banchero closed with a game-high 29 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-91 victory over the Pistons.

The second-year forward has shaken off the illness that cost him two games in late February, dropping 29 points in back-to-back contests. Banchero had been in a bit of a scoring slump prior to the time off, failing to score at least 20 points in four of his previous six games, but he appears to be firing on all cylinders again. Over 11 contests since the beginning of February, the 21-year-old is averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.5 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.