Banchero totaled 29 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 119-109 victory over Philadelphia.
It was a strong bounce-back performance from the rookie, who scored only nine points in Saturday's loss to the Bulls. Banchero might be hitting a bit of a wall -- he's scored 20 or more points only three times in the last 11 games, averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 41.2 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Another 20-point game in win•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Scores team-high 23 against Boston•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Lethargic performance Friday•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Claims seventh double-double•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Scores 25, hits four threes•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Leads way with 30 points•