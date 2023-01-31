Banchero totaled 29 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 119-109 victory over Philadelphia.

It was a strong bounce-back performance from the rookie, who scored only nine points in Saturday's loss to the Bulls. Banchero might be hitting a bit of a wall -- he's scored 20 or more points only three times in the last 11 games, averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 41.2 percent from the floor.