Banchero provided 29 points (12-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 win over Indiana.

His last basket was the biggest, as Banchero broke a 110-110 tie with just 7.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The double-double was his ninth of the season, and the fourth-year forward has scored in double digits in 11 straight games, averaging 19.8 points, 8.6 boards, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 combined blocks and steals over that stretch.