Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said after Wednesday's 139-120 win over the Wizards that Banchero turned his right ankle in the third quarter of the contest and will be evaluated moving forward, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Banchero was in the midst of a down night before tweaking the ankle, as he provided just six points (2-8 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists while turning the ball over four times in 27 minutes before sitting out the final quarter. Though Mosley didn't suggest that Banchero's injury is a major concern, the second-year big man could be at risk of missing his first game of the season when the Magic return to action Friday for a rematch with the Wizards.