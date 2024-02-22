Banchero is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to an illness.
Banchero is in danger of missing his first game this season Thursday after being a late addition to the injury report. If the second-year forward is ruled out, Jonathan Isaac and Joe Ingles are candidates to receive increased playing time.
