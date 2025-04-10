Banchero (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Banchero is dealing with soreness in his right ankle, which could keep him sidelined in Indiana on Friday. If the rising star doesn't ultimately get ruled out, the Magic will likely turn to Caleb Houstan, Jonathan Isaac and Tristan da Silva to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
