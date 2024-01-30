Banchero accumulated 36 points (13-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Monday's 131-129 loss to the Mavericks.

The Magic might have come up short in the loss against the Mavericks, but Banchero posted an impressive stat line on both ends of the court, ending just one rebound and three assists away from a triple-double. The star forward endured a rough start to the season, but January has been his most productive month by a wide margin. He's averaging 25.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest across 15 outings since the start of the new calendar year.