Banchero accumulated 19 points (6-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 loss to Philadelphia.

The reigning Rookie of the Year just missed scoring 20-plus points for the fourth straight game and also fell just shy of his seventh double-double of the season, Banchero is putting the finishes touches on a big December, averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals through 12 contests as the skill growth he's shown as a sophomore begins to turn into more production.