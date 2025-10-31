Banchero provided 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 123-107 win over Charlotte.

Banchero didn't look for his shot much through the first half of action, instead playing the facilitator role on offense, and all nine of his dimes came during the first half. He started to look for his shot more over the second half, and while he was efficient from the floor, he still struggled at the line. Banchero is averaging a career-high 10.3 free throw attempts per game this season, but he's only converting 71 percent of them, which has been a major drain on his fantasy value in category-based settings.