Banchero has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to an illness.
Fresh off hitting the game-winning shot versus the Pistons on Saturday, Banchero was left off Orlando's initial injury report for Sunday's game. However, a few hours later, he's a late scratch due to an illness and will miss his first game of the season. Banchero's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus Brooklyn, while Jonathan Isaac, Joe Ingles and Moritz Wagner are all candidates to take on increased roles versus Atlanta.
