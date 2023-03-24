Banchero notched 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 win over the Knicks.

Banchero paced Orlando in scoring, shots made and blocks while posting a team-high-tying steals total in a balanced performance that led to a win over New York. Banchero has surpassed the 20-point mark 37 times this season, including in two of his last three outings.