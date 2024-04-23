Banchero notched 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 41 minutes in Orlando's 96-86 loss to Cleveland in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

Banchero led all Orlando players in scoring while handing out a trio of rebounds and assists and swiping a team-high pair of steals in a losing effort in Game 2. Banchero has done all he can to help the Magic in the first two games of the series against the Cavaliers, surpassing the 20-point mark while recording at least three rebounds and steals in both outings.