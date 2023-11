Banchero totaled 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 win over the Pacers.

Banchero provided an offensive spark for Orlando in a road victory, leading all players in Sunday's game in scoring while leading all Magic players in shots made to go along with a pair of blocks on the defensive end. Banchero has tallied 20 or more points in five games this season, including in two of his last five outings.