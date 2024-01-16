Banchero finished with 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 98-94 win over the Knicks.

The second-year forward led the Magic in scoring on the afternoon, continuing a run that has seen him score at least 18 points in 14 straight games, reaching 20 in all but two of them. During that stretch, Banchero is averaging 26.9 points, 7.6 boards, 5.5 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.1 steals, although his elevated usage is in part due to the recent absence of Franz Wagner (ankle).